By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music The Zombies are one of the most overdue rock groups for an induction into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This should be their year. A multi-platinum-selling British rock band, The Zombies scored smash singles in Great Britain and America in the late '60s, which included their hits "Time of the Season," "Tell Her No" and "She's Not There." All of these songs have stood the test of time, and they are still relevant today, as they continue to be played on classic rock radio stations all over the world. Their seminal album, Odessey and Oracle, has also been praised by Rolling Stone, earning a spot on its "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list. They are regarded as one of the best psychedelic rock bands of the last century, and they still continue to tour to this day. As of today, they are in fourth place in the fan vote. While the fan vote might not have too much weight, public opinion has helped other rock acts over the years get inducted. Last year's top four fan-voted artists (Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, The Cars and Dire Straits) all secured inductions into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. History ought to repeat itself this year, and vote The Zombies into this institution, which they rightfully deserve to be in. Fans and listeners can cast their "fan vote" for The Zombies on the official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame homepage by clicking here To learn more about The Zombies, check out their official website As Digital Journal reported , this acclaimed rock group has been eligible for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction since 1989, and this year marks their fourth career nomination. The five musicians that are eligible for this honor include Rod Argent, Paul Atkinson, Colin Blunstone, Hugh Grundy, and Chris White.