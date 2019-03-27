Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: The Monkees put on the best live concert for March of 2019

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     41 mins ago in Music
With March nearing to a close, it is evident that the iconic pop-rock group The Monkees (comprised of remaining members Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith) put on the best live show of the month and one of the best live shows of the first quarter of 2019.
In the beginning of the month, on March 8, Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith of The Monkees performed at The Paramount in Huntington, as part of "The Mike and Micky Show." Their show was well-received and they played for a good turnout of people, which spanned several generations of fans in the audience.
On a personal note, Micky Dolenz celebrated his 74th birthday at this show, which was held at The Paramount on Long Island.
Micky Dolenz performing live at The Paramount
Micky Dolenz performing live at The Paramount
Gary Hahn
Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith delivered all of the fan-favorites recordings such as "Good Clean Fun," "Last Train to Clarksville," the infectious A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You," "Pleasant Valley Sunday," "Daydream Believer," and the Neil Diamond-penned "I'm a Believer." There was a feeling of nostalgia in the venue.
Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith onstage at The Paramount
Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith onstage at The Paramount
Gary Hahn
This concert was a fitting homage to their late band members Peter Tork, who passed away in February, as well as the legendary musician Davy Jones, who died in 2012. Most importantly, it is a substantial indication that The Monkees are one of most glaring omissions of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The musical catalog of The Monkees has helped mold the contemporary pop and rock music scene into what it is today, and their classic songs will stand the test of time.
For more information on Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, check out his official website.
To learn more about The Monkees, check out their homepage.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about The Monkees, Concert, Micky Dolenz, mike nesmith
 
Latest News
Top News
Boeing unveils fix to flight system after deadly crashes
Ricky Cook opens up about country single 'It's All in the Kiss' Special
The face of global warming — 'Unprecedented' flooding in Iran
Would cockroaches really survive a nuclear apocalypse?
Scientists apply AI to predict material properties
Imagine Dragons to perform for 'Side By Side' at Radio City
Seven people die as missile hits near Yemen hospital
US pushes Maduro's envoys off international bodies
US regulators under fire, Boeing launches charm offensive
Mike DelGuidice talks birthday at stadium show and John Fogerty Special