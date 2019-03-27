By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Music With March nearing to a close, it is evident that the iconic pop-rock group The Monkees (comprised of remaining members Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith) put on the best live show of the month and one of the best live shows of the first quarter of 2019. On a personal note, Micky Dolenz celebrated his Micky Dolenz performing live at The Paramount Gary Hahn Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith delivered all of the fan-favorites recordings such as "Good Clean Fun," "Last Train to Clarksville," the infectious A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You," "Pleasant Valley Sunday," "Daydream Believer," and the Neil Diamond-penned "I'm a Believer." There was a feeling of nostalgia in the venue. Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith onstage at The Paramount Gary Hahn This concert was a fitting homage to their late band members Peter Tork, who passed away in February, as well as the legendary musician Davy Jones, who died in 2012. Most importantly, it is a substantial indication that The Monkees are one of most glaring omissions of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The musical catalog of The Monkees has helped mold the contemporary pop and rock music scene into what it is today, and their classic songs will stand the test of time. For more information on Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, check out his To learn more about The Monkees, check out their In the beginning of the month, on March 8, Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith of The Monkees performed at The Paramount in Huntington, as part of "The Mike and Micky Show." Their show was well-received and they played for a good turnout of people, which spanned several generations of fans in the audience.On a personal note, Micky Dolenz celebrated his 74th birthday at this show, which was held at The Paramount on Long Island.Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith delivered all of the fan-favorites recordings such as "Good Clean Fun," "Last Train to Clarksville," the infectious A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You," "Pleasant Valley Sunday," "Daydream Believer," and the Neil Diamond-penned "I'm a Believer." There was a feeling of nostalgia in the venue.This concert was a fitting homage to their late band members Peter Tork, who passed away in February, as well as the legendary musician Davy Jones, who died in 2012. Most importantly, it is a substantial indication that The Monkees are one of most glaring omissions of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.The musical catalog of The Monkees has helped mold the contemporary pop and rock music scene into what it is today, and their classic songs will stand the test of time.For more information on Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, check out his official website To learn more about The Monkees, check out their homepage This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about The Monkees, Concert, Micky Dolenz, mike nesmith The Monkees Concert Micky Dolenz mike nesmith