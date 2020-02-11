Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: The Cranberries deserve to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Dolores O'Riordan and the acclaimed rock group The Cranberries deserve to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
It is hard to picture the '90s music scene without The Cranberries, whose music was ubiquitous. The late Dolores O'Riordan possessed one of the most distinct, crystalline female voices of all time.
They are known for such smash hit singles as "Linger," "Dreams," their anthem of political unrest "Zombie," and "Ode to My Family," all of which are still played on the alternative and adult contemporary radio airwaves to this day.
O'Riordan's songwriting and the band's music is timeless and still relevant to this day. Digital Journal hailed O'Riordan as the "perennial princess of dream pop." She served as a tremendous music influence for artists and bands that followed.
For all of these reasons and more, Dolores O'Riordan and The Cranberries deserve to be immortalized in the hallowed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This recognition would be a fitting tribute to O'Riordan's musical legacy.
To learn more about The Cranberries and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about The Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan, Rock and roll hall of fame
 
Latest News
Top News
Satellite images show Pine Island Glacier spawning iceberg
WHO warns of 'very grave' global virus threat
Review: Sally receives heartbreaking news on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Special
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft had major software glitches
Syrian Army attempts to seize Damascus to Aleppo highway
Philippines says will withdraw from US military pact
Review: Joaquin Phoenix wins Oscar, pleas for change in his moving speech Special
UK team tests China virus vaccine on mice
Op-Ed: Christopher Reid is the 'One to Watch' at the 2020 Olympic Games
Scientists discover new virus with unrecognizable genes