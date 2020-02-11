By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Dolores O'Riordan and the acclaimed rock group The Cranberries deserve to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They are known for such smash hit singles as "Linger," "Dreams," their anthem of political unrest "Zombie," and "Ode to My Family," all of which are still played on the alternative and adult contemporary radio airwaves to this day. O'Riordan's songwriting and the band's music is timeless and still relevant to this day. For all of these reasons and more, Dolores O'Riordan and The Cranberries deserve to be immortalized in the hallowed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This recognition would be a fitting tribute to O'Riordan's musical legacy. To learn more about The Cranberries and their music, check out their It is hard to picture the '90s music scene without The Cranberries, whose music was ubiquitous. The late Dolores O'Riordan possessed one of the most distinct, crystalline female voices of all time.They are known for such smash hit singles as "Linger," "Dreams," their anthem of political unrest "Zombie," and "Ode to My Family," all of which are still played on the alternative and adult contemporary radio airwaves to this day.O'Riordan's songwriting and the band's music is timeless and still relevant to this day. Digital Journal hailed O'Riordan as the "perennial princess of dream pop." She served as a tremendous music influence for artists and bands that followed.For all of these reasons and more, Dolores O'Riordan and The Cranberries deserve to be immortalized in the hallowed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This recognition would be a fitting tribute to O'Riordan's musical legacy.To learn more about The Cranberries and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about The Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan, Rock and roll hall of fame The Cranberries Dolores O Riordan Rock and roll hall o...