By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Tanya Tucker is an iconic country recording artist that deserves to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. On September 17, she headlined New York's Bowery Bowery, which garnered a favorable review from Tucker was born in Seminole, Texas. She had her first smash country hit single "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972, which subsequently became a classic. Ever since, she has secured 23 Top 40 albums and a string of 56 Top 40 singles, 10 of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Charts. Tucker's catalog of hits includes "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy," "The Jamestown Ferry," "What's Your Mama's Name," and "Strong Enough To Bend." Her mantel holds numerous awards and accolades, including two Country Music Association (CMA) awards, two Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards, three CMT awards, and she has scored 10 Grammy nominations. Tucker has kicked down many doors, in an effort to make the transition smoother for the future generations of musicians. For all of these reasons and more, she deserves to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. To learn more about veteran country star Tanya Tucker, check out her Her career in the music industry has spanned well over four decades, and she is a true trailblazer that has served as a musical influence for countless artists that followed her footsteps, especially female artists. She continues to tour to this day, and released her latest studio offering, While I'm Livin', which is available on digital service providers by clicking here On September 17, she headlined New York's Bowery Bowery, which garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal Tucker was born in Seminole, Texas. She had her first smash country hit single "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972, which subsequently became a classic.Ever since, she has secured 23 Top 40 albums and a string of 56 Top 40 singles, 10 of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Charts.Tucker's catalog of hits includes "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy," "The Jamestown Ferry," "What's Your Mama's Name," and "Strong Enough To Bend."Her mantel holds numerous awards and accolades, including two Country Music Association (CMA) awards, two Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards, three CMT awards, and she has scored 10 Grammy nominations.Tucker has kicked down many doors, in an effort to make the transition smoother for the future generations of musicians. For all of these reasons and more, she deserves to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.To learn more about veteran country star Tanya Tucker, check out her official website and her Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about tanya tucker, Country, Country Music Hall of Fame, Veteran, delta dawn tanya tucker Country Country Music Hall o... Veteran delta dawn