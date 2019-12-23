Singer-songwriter and actress Rita Wilson has released the most powerful song and music video for "2019" — "Throw Me a Party."

Her music video for "Throw Me a Party" really tugs at the heartstrings and it received a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. She is really able to touch her fans and listeners on an emotional level, and the song's lyrics are pure poetry. Wilson's vocals are crystalline, soothing and atmospheric. The viewer ought to get the Kleenex handy while watching this video, but at the same time, it has a heartwarming message to it that is quite inspirational. Anybody who has ever lost a loved one can relate to the song's moving message. "Throw Me a Party" by Rita Wilson is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music and on Spotify. It is a track on her Halfway to Home album, which was released in March of 2019. Rita Wilson deserves to be commended for a job well done on "Throw Me a Party." For more information on singing sensation Rita Wilson and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page

