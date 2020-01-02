By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The iconic rock group Poison paved the way for many rock bands that followed in the late '80s. They belong in the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2021. Poison (comprised of Bret Michaels on lead vocals and guitar, Bobby Dall on bass, Rikki Rockett on drums and C.C. Deville on the guitars) is one of the greatest hair bands of the '80s and their music is eclectic, encompassing such musical genres as rock, hard rock, heavy metal, and even glam rock. They are still played on classic rock and adult contemporary radio stations to this day. The statistics speak for themselves. Poison has been rocking audiences all over the globe for well over three decades, and they have sold over 40 million albums, where 15 million of these units are in the United States alone. Most importantly, they are known for their high-octane live concerts. Poison's list of smash singles include "Nothin' But A Good Time," "Your Mama Don't Dance," "Talk Dirty To Me," "Unskinny Bop," the inspirational "Something To Believe In" and their chart-topping single and signature tune "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," which stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for three weeks. Lead singer For more information on acclaimed rock group Poison and their music, check out their 2020 is going to be a big year for Poison since they will be embarking on the " Stadium " Tour with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, which sold-out in record-breaking time.Poison (comprised of Bret Michaels on lead vocals and guitar, Bobby Dall on bass, Rikki Rockett on drums and C.C. Deville on the guitars) is one of the greatest hair bands of the '80s and their music is eclectic, encompassing such musical genres as rock, hard rock, heavy metal, and even glam rock. They are still played on classic rock and adult contemporary radio stations to this day.The statistics speak for themselves. Poison has been rocking audiences all over the globe for well over three decades, and they have sold over 40 million albums, where 15 million of these units are in the United States alone. Most importantly, they are known for their high-octane live concerts.Poison's list of smash singles include "Nothin' But A Good Time," "Your Mama Don't Dance," "Talk Dirty To Me," "Unskinny Bop," the inspirational "Something To Believe In" and their chart-topping single and signature tune "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," which stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for three weeks. Lead singer Bret Michaels is one of the most charismatic frontmen and dynamic live performers in contemporary rock and roll history. Michaels and the band deserve their due, a nod for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021 lineup.For more information on acclaimed rock group Poison and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Poison, Bret michaels, Rock and Roll, Hall of fame Poison Bret michaels Rock and Roll Hall of fame