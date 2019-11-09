Op-Ed: Patti Smith deserves to be in the Songwriters Hall of Fame

On November 6, it was announced that veteran rock singer-songwriter and poet Patti Smith is nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Class of 2020.

Smith was a published poet prior to putting her words to music in the '70s and becoming one of the leading voices of New York's punk rock scene. She was able to blend poetry and music in her seminal studio album Horses, which was released in 1975. She is affectionately known as the "Godmother of Punk."

She earned Grammy nominations for "Best Female Rock Vocal Performance" for such songs as "1959" and "Glitter in Their Eyes." Smith penned her biggest commercial hit, "Because the Night," with Bruce Springsteen. She has served as musical influences on such diverse artists as U2, Courtney Love, Sonic Youth, The Waterboys, KT Tunstall and Florence + the Machin, and even Madonna.

In 2007, Smith was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the "Performers" category. She is credited for being the "High Priestess of Punk-Poetry," as well as for her literate and street-savvy lyrics, which confronted such diverse topics as religion and the Beat movement.

Several of the key songs in Smith's musical catalog include "Free Money, "Because the Night," "Dancing Barefoot," "Redondo Beach," "Gloria," "Frederick," "Blakean Year," and "People Have The Power," among countless other compositions.

To learn more about Patti Smith and her music, check out her official website

