By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed rock group MC5 has been snubbed again for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2020. MC5 (Motor City 5) formed in Michigan in 1964 and they have been eligible since 1991. This marked their fifth career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were innovators of the punk rock movement in America. The band is credited for "kicking out the jams and for politicizing every bystander insight." Their powerhouse sound was a unique combination of R&B/soul, as well as psychedelia and garage rock with "dominant political messages." MC5 really paved the way for countless artists and bands that followed into their footsteps. Their music has been covered by such diverse artists as Jeff Buckley and Rage Against the Machine. The MC5 band members that were eligible for this nomination include Michael Davis on bass guitar, Wayne Kramer on guitar, the late Fred "Sonic" Smith on guitar (the husband of punk poet Patti Smith), Dennis Thompson on drums, and Rob Tyner on vocals. To learn more about MC5, check out their official Facebook page. In their place, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recognized Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, and Nine Inch Nails for induction.