One of the biggest omissions in the ballot for the Class of 2020 nominees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is the late but great guitar legend Link Wray. He smashed many doors for many artists and bands that followed into his footsteps. He is affectionately known as the "Grandfather of Rock and Roll." This past year, his signature guitar instrumental, "Rumble," celebrated its 61st anniversary, and it is as important and as relevant as ever. Earlier this year, Link Wray's "Rumble" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and a few years ago, it was recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in its inaugural "Singles" category, which features songs by artists that are not yet in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year marked the 90th anniversary of Link Wray's birth (May 2, 1929). Link Wray has been eligible for induction since the year 1983, which is three years before the first class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Over the years, he has only been nominated twice, in 2014 and 2018, respectively. Hopefully, Link Wray will be included in the nominees in next year's ballot for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Link Wray is a legend in the music scene. He was the "father of the power chord," as well as one of rock music's biggest innovators and architects. To quote one of his biggest fans, Link Wray truly was the trunk of the rock and roll tree, where so many genres (heavy metal and punk) branched right off of it. In any case, his music and legacy will live on forever.