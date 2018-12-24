Children's music queen Laurie Berkner delivered the best children's music concerts of 2018. She proves that the kindie music throne is still hers.

She has been proclaimed at the "Queen of Kindie Rock" by USA Today, as well as the "Adele of the preschool crowd" by The New York Times, and rightfully so. Anybody who has ever seen Berkner live or heard her recordings can attest to these well-deserved honorific nicknames. This year, Berkner released her latest children's book, "Monster Boogie" by Laurie Berkner official cover art for "Monster Boogie" In the New Year, Berkner will be returning to Long Island in January of 2019. She will be performing two concerts at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, on January 27 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively. To learn more about her shows at The Paramount, visit the For more information on Digital Journal was fortunate enough to review the Laurie Berkner Band at such New York venues as the New York Society For Ethical Culture in Manhattan and Hofstra University on Long Island. They had their young fans and their families with them every step of the way.

