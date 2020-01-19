In its place, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame selected the following artists for induction (several of which don't even classify as rock): Whitney Houston
, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Nine Inch Nails
, Depeche Mode
, and Doobie Brothers.
Kraftwerk has been eligible for induction for 24 years, and the following band members were also eligible: Karl Bartos, Wolfgang Flür, Ralf Hütter, and Florian Schneider. Kraftwerk was co-founded in 1970 by Hütter and Schneider in the city of Düsseldorf in Germany.
This marked their sixth career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
.
They are credited for being the pillar that all "synthesizer-based rock and electronic dance music (EDM) is built around," and rightfully so.
Hopefully, the Kraftwerk glaring omission will be rectified by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a future ceremony since they are long-overdue for recognition.
The band remains active and tours to this day. For more information on Kraftwerk, their music and their tour dates, check out their official website
.