article imageOp-Ed: Kraftwerk is snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The iconic German group Kraftwerk was snubbed for induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2020.
In its place, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame selected the following artists for induction (several of which don't even classify as rock): Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, and Doobie Brothers.
Kraftwerk has been eligible for induction for 24 years, and the following band members were also eligible: Karl Bartos, Wolfgang Flür, Ralf Hütter, and Florian Schneider. Kraftwerk was co-founded in 1970 by Hütter and Schneider in the city of Düsseldorf in Germany.
This marked their sixth career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
They are credited for being the pillar that all "synthesizer-based rock and electronic dance music (EDM) is built around," and rightfully so.
Hopefully, the Kraftwerk glaring omission will be rectified by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a future ceremony since they are long-overdue for recognition.
The band remains active and tours to this day. For more information on Kraftwerk, their music and their tour dates, check out their official website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
