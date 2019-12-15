By By Markos Papadatos 50 mins ago in Music The internationally recognized Queen tribute band, Killer Queen, fronted by Patrick Myers, put on the best live tribute concert of 2019. A London rocker, The Queen tribute band Killer Queen performing live KQ Touring Productions A ticket to a Killer Queen live show should be on every music fan's bucket list since they are as close as it gets to seeing a real-life Queen concert. Myers was able to bring the late rock and roll star, Freddie Mercury, back for a final bow, and he embodied his performance style and spirit. Killer Queen deserves a standing ovation for a job well done. One thing is for certain, this tribute band "will rock you." For more information on the ultimate Queen tribute group Killer Queen, visit their official Their July 17th concert at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island garnered five out of five stars by Digital Journal , and rightfully so. It was a true musical experience.A London rocker, Patrick Myers was mesmerizing as the late but great frontman Freddie Mercury, and the rest of the band commanded the stage well as they belted out hit after hit. The audience should be prepared to be blown away since every detail in their show is spot-on, and they do Queen's elaborate catalog of music justice, which is a difficult task for any musician to undertake (no matter how good they are).A ticket to a Killer Queen live show should be on every music fan's bucket list since they are as close as it gets to seeing a real-life Queen concert. Myers was able to bring the late rock and roll star, Freddie Mercury, back for a final bow, and he embodied his performance style and spirit.Killer Queen deserves a standing ovation for a job well done. One thing is for certain, this tribute band "will rock you."For more information on the ultimate Queen tribute group Killer Queen, visit their official Facebook page and their website This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about killer queen, Tribute, Show, Queen, freddie mercury More news from killer queen Tribute Show Queen freddie mercury