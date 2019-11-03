By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music British recording artist Kate Bush is one of the biggest omissions from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame' Class of 2020 ballot. She deserves to be recognized by her peers in the industry. From a songwriting standpoint, her lyrics are genius and poetic. She has one of the most controlled, trained, lilting and mellifluous voices that sends chills down the listeners' spines. She is created for her "inventive use of technology," her distinct musical arrangements and her visually-striking presentations, which influences countless artists and bands that followed her precedent. At the young age of 19, Bush rewrote the history books, where her breakthrough single "Wuthering Heights" reached the top of the Billboard charts in the United Kingdom and it stayed at No.1 for four weeks. She became the first female solo artist to earn a chart-topping single in Great Britain for a single that she penned solely. Equally remarkable was the success of "This Woman's Work." That alone is worthy of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recognition. Every song, she ever covered (such as Elton John's "Rocker Man"), she was able to make her own, with her distinct twist and harking interpretation. Queen Elizabeth II honored her with a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award in 2013 for her services to the music business. In October of 2017, Bush earned her first career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2018. While she did not accumulate enough votes to get in, hopefully, that will be rectified in the near future, and she will be nominated again in next year's line-up. Kate Bush is a living music legend, as well as one of the most overdue female artists for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. To learn more about Kate Bush and her music, visit her She is a woman that is overdue for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor which she has been eligible for since 2003 (fat: an artist is eligible 25 years after the release of their first single recording or album). Kate Bush is a pioneer and visionary that helped mold the British and international rock music scene into what it is today.From a songwriting standpoint, her lyrics are genius and poetic. She has one of the most controlled, trained, lilting and mellifluous voices that sends chills down the listeners' spines. She is created for her "inventive use of technology," her distinct musical arrangements and her visually-striking presentations, which influences countless artists and bands that followed her precedent.At the young age of 19, Bush rewrote the history books, where her breakthrough single "Wuthering Heights" reached the top of the Billboard charts in the United Kingdom and it stayed at No.1 for four weeks. She became the first female solo artist to earn a chart-topping single in Great Britain for a single that she penned solely. Equally remarkable was the success of "This Woman's Work." That alone is worthy of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recognition.Every song, she ever covered (such as Elton John's "Rocker Man"), she was able to make her own, with her distinct twist and harking interpretation.Queen Elizabeth II honored her with a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award in 2013 for her services to the music business.In October of 2017, Bush earned her first career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2018. While she did not accumulate enough votes to get in, hopefully, that will be rectified in the near future, and she will be nominated again in next year's line-up. Kate Bush is a living music legend, as well as one of the most overdue female artists for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.To learn more about Kate Bush and her music, visit her official website This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about kate bush, Rock and Roll Hall, British, Artist kate bush Rock and Roll Hall British Artist