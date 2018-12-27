An acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter, lang performed her seminal album, Ingénue, front to back, which was remarkable in itself, since it featured "Miss Chatelaine" and her signature tune "Constant Craving." If that weren't impressive enough, she covered Joni Mitchell's "Help Me" and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Helpless," but the song that stole the show was her stellar version of "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen. For more information on Read More: k.d. lang chatted with Her sold-out concert at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City this past March was quite extraordinary. It was a part of her "Ingénue Redux" North American Tour, which celebrates the 25-year anniversary of her Ingénue album.An acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter, lang performed her seminal album, Ingénue, front to back, which was remarkable in itself, since it featured "Miss Chatelaine" and her signature tune "Constant Craving."If that weren't impressive enough, she covered Joni Mitchell's "Help Me" and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Helpless," but the song that stole the show was her stellar version of "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen. lang embodied the lyrics of "Hallelujah" and proved that her voice is an eighth world wonder, which only gets better with experience.For more information on k.d. lang and her music, check out her official website : k.d. lang chatted with Digital Journal about her music career and the impact of technology on the music business.

