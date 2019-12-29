Email
article imageOp-Ed: Judy Collins releases best folk album of 2019 — 'Winter Stories'

By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Music
Veteran folk singer-songwriter Judy Collins released the greatest folk album of 2019, "Winter Stories." Digital Journal has the scoop.
She collaborated with Norwegian artist Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line, and it was sheer bliss. Winter Stories earned an A+ rating from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. She proves that her voice and music are both timeless.
While all of the tracks on the CD are well-crafted, a few of the standout songs include "Northwest Passage," "Mountain Girl," her cover of Joni Mitchell's "River," as well as the piano-laden "The Blizzard."
In addition, these new songs from Winter Stories resonated well with the New York audience at Joe's Pub when Collins performed them live with Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line.
Winter Stories is available on Apple Music and Spotify. It is a must for any music fan's collection.
For more information on iconic singer-songwriter Judy Collins and Winter Stories, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
