She collaborated with Norwegian artist Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line, and it was sheer bliss. Winter Stories
earned an A+ rating from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so. She proves that her voice and music are both timeless.
While all of the tracks on the CD are well-crafted, a few of the standout songs include "Northwest Passage," "Mountain Girl," her cover of Joni Mitchell's "River
," as well as the piano-laden "The Blizzard."
In addition, these new songs from Winter Stories
resonated well with the New York audience at Joe's Pub
when Collins performed them live with Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line.
Winter Stories
. It is a must for any music fan's collection.
.