While all of the tracks on the CD are well-crafted, a few of the standout songs include "Northwest Passage," "Mountain Girl," her cover of Joni Mitchell's " River ," as well as the piano-laden "The Blizzard." She collaborated with Norwegian artist Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line, and it was sheer bliss. Winter Stories earned an A+ rating from Digital Journal , and rightfully so. She proves that her voice and music are both timeless. In addition, these new songs from Winter Stories resonated well with the New York audience at Joe's Pub when Collins performed them live with Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line. Winter Stories is available on Apple Music and Spotify . It is a must for any music fan's collection. For more information on iconic singer-songwriter Judy Collins and Winter Stories, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page

