Judas Priest is an iconic British heavy metal band that deserves to be inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band continues to release new music, and they are still at the top of their game musically. They appeal to a wide variety of generations of fans. Their latest Most recently, in mid-May of 2019, Judas Priest in concert Oliver Halfin, Courtesy of Chipster PR Firepower is available on The Verdict Overall, Judas Priest deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, representing the genre of heavy metal along with fellow inductees Black Sabbath and Metallica. They are true trailblazers that served as an inspiration for countless musical acts that followed. Read More: Digital Journal chatted with lead singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest was previously nominated for the Class of 2018, and they have been eligible for this tremendous honor since 1999. With a future induction for Judas Priest, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will be shining some additional spotlight on the heavy metal genre.The band continues to release new music, and they are still at the top of their game musically. They appeal to a wide variety of generations of fans. Their latest Firepower studio offering was well-received by fans and critics alike.Most recently, in mid-May of 2019, Judas Priest headlined The Paramount in Huntington, and their show was described as "electrifying." For anybody who has any doubts if they belong in the Rock Hall, all they need to see a highlight reel of their show at The Paramount.Firepower is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Judas Priest deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, representing the genre of heavy metal along with fellow inductees Black Sabbath and Metallica. They are true trailblazers that served as an inspiration for countless musical acts that followed.: Digital Journal chatted with lead singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest about their North American tour.

