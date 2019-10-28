Op-Ed: Craig Morgan deserves Grammy awards for moving country single

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Craig Morgan is Grammy-worthy on his latest single, the inspirational "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost." It deserves Grammy nominations in the following categories: "Best Country Solo Performance" and "Best Country Song." For four minutes, Morgan rips his heart out and allows his listening audience to hold it. Morgan's peers in the industry were instantly impacted by this single, and the artists that have supported it to be played on the country radio airwaves include Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and Kelly Clarkson. "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost" is available on To learn more about Craig Morgan and his music, check out his Read More: Craig Morgan's "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost" earned a favorable review from "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost" comes from a very special place in his heart, as it is a tribute to his late 19-year-old son, Jerry, who passed away in a tragic drowning accident. It has a moving and honest message to it that will certainly resonate with anybody who has ever lost a loved one. Morgan is all heart and soul on this tear-jerking tune.It deserves Grammy nominations in the following categories: "Best Country Solo Performance" and "Best Country Song." For four minutes, Morgan rips his heart out and allows his listening audience to hold it.Morgan's peers in the industry were instantly impacted by this single, and the artists that have supported it to be played on the country radio airwaves include Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and Kelly Clarkson."The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Craig Morgan and his music, check out his official website : Craig Morgan's "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about craig morgan, Country, Single, The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost craig morgan Country Single The Father My Son and the Holy Ghost