City of Sound, fronted by Jordan Wright, is the "Rock Group to Watch in 2019." There is nobody else like them on the radio airwaves, and this band deserves to go places. Their Silent Empire 1 EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify.

The band City of Sound is made up of lead singer and keyboard player Jordan Wright, guitar player Andrew Leigh, and electric violinist Lacey Ammar. Their Silent Empire 1 EP received a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. It is one of those albums that would make a great film score for an indie feature film, especially their song "Odyssey." All songs on this studio effort are meaningful and distinct, where each song has its own identity. The EP is powerful from a sonic and lyrical standpoint. Hopefully, this EP is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for City of Sound, since they are one of the most promising rock groups out there.

For more information on the independent alternative rock group City of Sound and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page.

Front-man Jordan Wright chatted with Digital Journal about his band, City of Sound, their latest EP, and the impact of technology on the contemporary music scene.