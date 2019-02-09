By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Legendary rock singer-songwriter Chris Cornell was posthumously nominated for the 2019 Grammy award for "Best Record Performance." As Digital Journal Throughout his musical career, Cornell won two Grammy awards for "Best Metal Performance" ("Spoonman") and "Best Hard Rock Performance" ("Black Hole Sun") and both of his wins were in 1995 with the band Soundgarden. The Verdict Overall, a posthumous Grammy win for Cornell is nominated for "When Bad Does Good." He is up against "Four Out of Five" by Arctic Monkeys, Greta Van Fleet's "Highway Tune," "Uncomfortable" by Halestorm and The Fever 333's "Made in America." Cornell's resonant vocals on "When Bad Does Good" were haunting and stunning at the same time. He sang with his heart and soul, and his music evoked raw emotions.As Digital Journal reported , Cornell died on May 17, 2017, at the age of 52. Aside from his solo work, he was known for being the lead singer of Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog.Throughout his musical career, Cornell won two Grammy awards for "Best Metal Performance" ("Spoonman") and "Best Hard Rock Performance" ("Black Hole Sun") and both of his wins were in 1995 with the band Soundgarden.Overall, a posthumous Grammy win for Chris Cornell in the "Best Rock Performance" category would be a fitting way to honor his legacy. Cornell had one of the greatest male voices in the history of rock music This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about chris cornell, Grammy, Rock, Performance chris cornell Grammy Rock Performance