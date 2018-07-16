By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Brett Michaels and all of the original band members of the rock group Poison belong in the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Poison's career in the music business has spanned well over three decades. The band has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and in excess of 15 million units in the United States alone. Their Top 10 hit singles on the Billboard charts include "Nothin' But A Good Time," "Talk Dirty To Me," "Unskinny Bop," and "Something To Believe In"; moreover, their power-ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for three weeks. In 2012, This year, Poison continued to perform in sold-out arenas and venues all over the country. Their sold-out rock concert at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this past June garnered a glowing review from The Verdict Overall, Poison has been an inspiration to other hair bands, musicians and rock groups that followed. The fact that Poison has not been inducted yet is one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's most glaring omissions. Hopefully, now with Guns n' Roses inducted in 2012, and Bon Jovi inducted this year, that should make the transition easier for Poison to get in there, in the near future. It would be an honor that is long overdue for Bret Michaels, Bobby Dall, Rikki Rockett and C.C. Deville. To learn more about Bret Michaels and Poison, check out their Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Bret Michaels of Poison Courtesy Michaels Entertainment Group Aside from Bret Michaels on lead vocals and guitar, Poison is made up of Bobby Dall on bass, Rikki Rockett on drums and C.C. Deville on guitars. Their music encompasses elements of rock, hard rock, heavy metal and even glam rock, and they were one of the premier hair bands of the '80s.Poison's career in the music business has spanned well over three decades. The band has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and in excess of 15 million units in the United States alone. Their Top 10 hit singles on the Billboard charts include "Nothin' But A Good Time," "Talk Dirty To Me," "Unskinny Bop," and "Something To Believe In"; moreover, their power-ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for three weeks.In 2012, VH1 listed Poison at No. 1 on their "Top 5 Hair Bands Of The '80s" list. Their 1986 album, Look What Cat Dragged, was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and it ranked No. 2 in Rolling Stone's list of "Top 50 Greatest Hair Metal Albums of All Time."This year, Poison continued to perform in sold-out arenas and venues all over the country. Their sold-out rock concert at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this past June garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal Overall, Bret Michaels and Poison have set the bar high in the American rock music scene. They took the music industry by storm in the '80s, and they have never slowed down ever since. Michaels is one of the most charismatic and energetic rockers live in concert.Poison has been an inspiration to other hair bands, musicians and rock groups that followed. The fact that Poison has not been inducted yet is one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's most glaring omissions. Hopefully, now with Guns n' Roses inducted in 2012, and Bon Jovi inducted this year, that should make the transition easier for Poison to get in there, in the near future. It would be an honor that is long overdue for Bret Michaels, Bobby Dall, Rikki Rockett and C.C. Deville.To learn more about Bret Michaels and Poison, check out their official homepage : Digital Journal chatted with Bret Michaels about his "Nothin' But a Good Time" Tour with Poison. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Bret michaels, Poison, Rock and roll hall of fame, Rock, Band Bret michaels Poison Rock and roll hall o... Rock Band Group Hair