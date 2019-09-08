Veteran country star Billy Ray Cyrus and Johnny McGuire release one of the best country collaborations this year with "Chevys and Fords."

This collaboration is a true musical event since it combines the best of the contemporary country music world (Johnny McGuire) and the neo-traditional country music world ( "Chevys and Fords" is available on Hopefully, there will be more collaborations from Billy Ray Cyrus and Johnny McGuire in the future as both artists are at the top of their game musically. To learn more about Johnny McGuire, check out his The song already garnered a rave review from Digital Journal , which described it as "stunning," and the lyric video is just as impressive.This collaboration is a true musical event since it combines the best of the contemporary country music world (Johnny McGuire) and the neo-traditional country music world ( Billy Ray Cyrus ), and it is able to appeal to all listeners and fans. The lyrics are compelling and it is solidly produced. Kudos to acclaimed country music producer Mickey Jack Cones for a job well done. The song was co-written by Johnny McGuire, Jordan Walker, Rodney Clawson, and Ben Hayslip."Chevys and Fords" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . This duet deserves to reach the top of the Billboard Hot Country charts.Hopefully, there will be more collaborations from Billy Ray Cyrus and Johnny McGuire in the future as both artists are at the top of their game musically.To learn more about Johnny McGuire, check out his official Facebook page

