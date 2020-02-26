Email
article imageOp-Ed: Adam Lambert releases 'Roses,' the greatest single in February

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
With February of 2020, nearing to a close, it is evident that Adam Lambert released the greatest single of the month — "Roses."
The song is a collaboration with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers of Chic, and it is a match made in musical heaven. It was praised by Digital Journal for being "hypnotic."
"Roses" by Adam Lambert and Nile Rodgers is available on such digital service providers as Spotify, and Apple Music. It has a funky, retro '70s vibe to it, and both artists deserve to be commended for a job well done.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Lambert performed with Queen for Fire Fight Australia, and their performance was described as "amazing."
For more information on Adam Lambert and his new music, check out his Facebook page, and follow him on Twitter.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Adam lambert, Single, Roses, nile rodgers
 
