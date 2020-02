The song is a collaboration with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers of Chic, and it is a match made in musical heaven. It was praised by Digital Journal for being "hypnotic.""Roses" by Adam Lambert and Nile Rodgers is available on such digital service providers as Spotify , and Apple Music . It has a funky, retro '70s vibe to it, and both artists deserve to be commended for a job well done.Most recently, as Digital Journal reported , Lambert performed with Queen for Fire Fight Australia, and their performance was described as "amazing."For more information on Adam Lambert and his new music, check out his Facebook page , and follow him on Twitter