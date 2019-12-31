At this show, the New York audience got to experience Lambert's solo music from his latest studio offering, the critically-acclaimed Velvet: Side A
EP. His concert at the Bowery Ballroom earned five out of five stars from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so.
Lambert also belted out his older smash hits "Whataya Want From Me," "For Your Entertainment" and "If I Had You," and he also covered Cher's "Believe
" in an elegant power-ballad format, which was simply glorious. He also treated the Big Apple audience to his stellar rendition of "Please Come Home for Christmas," where he was able to put his fans and listeners in the holiday spirit.
The Verdict
Overall, Adam Lambert's vocal range was absolutely incredible and he displayed tremendous stage presence and zest for his craft, which was infectious. Lambert is worth seeing in concert, whether he is playing a solo gig, or touring the world with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen. One will never be disappointed since he is one of the best live performers, if not the best, that the contemporary music scene has to offer. He is simply in a league of his own, and there is nobody else like Lambert. 2019 belonged to Adam Lambert. Well done.
