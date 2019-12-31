By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated music star Adam Lambert has put on the best pop-rock concert of 2019 with his solo show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Lambert also belted out his older smash hits "Whataya Want From Me," "For Your Entertainment" and "If I Had You," and he also covered Cher's " The Verdict Overall, Adam Lambert's vocal range was absolutely incredible and he displayed tremendous stage presence and zest for his craft, which was infectious. Lambert is worth seeing in concert, whether he is playing a solo gig, or touring the world with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen. One will never be disappointed since he is one of the best live performers, if not the best, that the contemporary music scene has to offer. He is simply in a league of his own, and there is nobody else like Lambert. 2019 belonged to Adam Lambert. Well done. To learn more about Adam Lambert and his music, check out his official Read More: Adam Lambert and Queen put on the At this show, the New York audience got to experience Lambert's solo music from his latest studio offering, the critically-acclaimed Velvet: Side A EP. His concert at the Bowery Ballroom earned five out of five stars from Digital Journal , and rightfully so.Lambert also belted out his older smash hits "Whataya Want From Me," "For Your Entertainment" and "If I Had You," and he also covered Cher's " Believe " in an elegant power-ballad format, which was simply glorious. He also treated the Big Apple audience to his stellar rendition of "Please Come Home for Christmas," where he was able to put his fans and listeners in the holiday spirit.Overall, Adam Lambert's vocal range was absolutely incredible and he displayed tremendous stage presence and zest for his craft, which was infectious. Lambert is worth seeing in concert, whether he is playing a solo gig, or touring the world with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen. One will never be disappointed since he is one of the best live performers, if not the best, that the contemporary music scene has to offer. He is simply in a league of his own, and there is nobody else like Lambert. 2019 belonged to Adam Lambert. Well done.To learn more about Adam Lambert and his music, check out his official Facebook page : Adam Lambert and Queen put on the greatest rock concert of 2019. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Adam lambert, poprock, Believe, Solo, Concert Adam lambert poprock Believe Solo Concert Show Queen Grammy