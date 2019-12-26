Op-Ed: Adam Lambert and Queen put on the best rock concert of 2019

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music With 2019 nearing to an end, it is evident that Adam Lambert and the classic rock group Queen put on the best live rock concerts of 2019, as part of the "Rhapsody" Tour. Two days prior to that, on August 4, they played the On September 28, they performed at the Adam Lambert and Queen performing live Bojan Hohnjec Particularly impressive about Adam Lambert is that he showcased tremendous respect for Roger Taylor and Dr. Brian May of Queen. He proved that he is a huge fan of Queen, just like everybody else in the audience, the only difference was that Lambert had a better seat than everybody else. Most importantly, he didn't outdo Queen, he sang their classic hits respectfully with heart and soul and he did them all justice. At each show, Adam Lambert gave it his all, and he proved that he is an incredible and charismatic frontman of Queen. For all of these reasons and more, Adam Lambert and Queen put on the greatest rock show of 2019. The spirit of the great Freddie Mercury lives on at every performance. To learn more about Queen and Adam Lambert's upcoming shows in 2020, check out the This journalist was afforded the privilege to see Queen and Adam Lambert on three occasions this year on the East Coast. On August 6, Lambert and Queen brought their "Rhapsody Tour" to Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, and it was described as "spectacular."Two days prior to that, on August 4, they played the Xfinity Center in Massachusetts, which was also hailed as "amazing."On September 28, they performed at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York City.Particularly impressive about Adam Lambert is that he showcased tremendous respect for Roger Taylor and Dr. Brian May of Queen. He proved that he is a huge fan of Queen, just like everybody else in the audience, the only difference was that Lambert had a better seat than everybody else. Most importantly, he didn't outdo Queen, he sang their classic hits respectfully with heart and soul and he did them all justice. At each show, Adam Lambert gave it his all, and he proved that he is an incredible and charismatic frontman of Queen.For all of these reasons and more, Adam Lambert and Queen put on the greatest rock show of 2019. The spirit of the great Freddie Mercury lives on at every performance.To learn more about Queen and Adam Lambert's upcoming shows in 2020, check out the official Queen website and their Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Adam lambert, Queen, Rock, Concert, 2019 Adam lambert Queen Rock Concert 2019