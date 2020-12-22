Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising artist Noah Schnacky chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new song "Every Girl I Ever Loved," which was released on Big Machine Records. During the quarantine, he used his time to be more creative than ever. He recorded this song from home, which served as an inspiration for his new music since he was surrounded by the memories that he made there. "I've written a ton of new songs," he admitted. "I am excited to get them out there. Hopefully, I will start releasing songs more frequently. We have a system in place and we have a couple of new songs on the horizon." Earlier this year, he released his eponymous debut EP, which was well-received, accumulating over 60 million streams. "That was so wild and it was something really special," he said. His song "Feels Like Love" has a nonchalant, carefree vibe to it. "That's better than 'feels like pain'," he said jokingly. "It's one of my favorites. I shot that music video with my friends. It was super fun." "Every Girl I Ever Loved" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about rising artist With this song, Schnacky delivers a tribute to past relationships. He co-penned the song with Josh Kear and Linsay Rimes. "I feel there are two ways to look back at your past: you can see broken relationships and what they took away from you and the time that you wasted or you can see how much you grew from them and how exciting they've made your life. I choose to see them in the latter way. I really do, I value the time I spent with those people. I am so grateful for them since they have molded me into who I am today," he said.During the quarantine, he used his time to be more creative than ever. He recorded this song from home, which served as an inspiration for his new music since he was surrounded by the memories that he made there. "I've written a ton of new songs," he admitted. "I am excited to get them out there. Hopefully, I will start releasing songs more frequently. We have a system in place and we have a couple of new songs on the horizon."Earlier this year, he released his eponymous debut EP, which was well-received, accumulating over 60 million streams. "That was so wild and it was something really special," he said.His song "Feels Like Love" has a nonchalant, carefree vibe to it. "That's better than 'feels like pain'," he said jokingly. "It's one of my favorites. I shot that music video with my friends. It was super fun.""Every Girl I Ever Loved" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "I am beyond grateful how the fans are supporting this song," he said. "I am looking forward to the day when I can tell them in person in the meet and greet lines."To learn more about rising artist Noah Schnacky and his music, check out his official website , and follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Noah Schnacky, Every Girl I Ever Loved, Artist, Single Noah Schnacky Every Girl I Ever Lo... Artist Single