Nina Simone headed to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2018

Simone will be joined by New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi
, iconic rock group The Moody Blues, The Cars
, British rock band Dire Straits
, and the late Sister Rosette Tharpe, who will be joining the Class of 2018 in the "Early Influence" category.
An acclaimed singer-songwriter, Nina Simone was affectionately known as the "High Priestess of Soul
," and rightfully so. She was praised for her "triumphant vocals" that sang what it meant to be "young, gifted and black" in a sometimes unjust and troubled world.
She received praise from such esteemed artists as Bob Dylan and Mary J. Blige, and her music has been covered by such artists as the late George Michael, The Animals, Whitney Houston, Jeff Buckley and Michael Buble.
The songstress' tortured life became the subject of the documentary, What Happened, Miss Simone?
, which was well-received and garnered an Oscar nomination for "Best Documentary Feature" in 2015.
For more information on the music of Nina Simone, visit her official homepage
.