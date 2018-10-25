Email
article imageNicole Michelle to open for Danity Kane at The Wilbur in Boston

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Boston - On November 11, emerging pop singer Nicole Michelle will be performing at historic The Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts.
Nicole Michelle will be opening for multi-platinum, chart-topping all-girl music group Danity Kane.
For more information on this upcoming concert at The Wilbur in Boston, featuring Danity Kane and Nicole Michelle, check out the venue's official homepage.
Jeff Timmons of the Grammy-nominated pop group is serving as Nicole Michelle's producer for her forthcoming record.
This past January, the up-and-coming songstress performed at Royale Nightclub in Boston, Massachusetts, where her set included a cover of Heart's "Alone." At that show, she shared the stage with her musical mentor, Jeff Timmons, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elliot Easton of The Cars.
For more information on rising pop darling Nicole Michelle and her music, check out her official Facebook page.
Read More: Nicole Michelle chatted with Digital Journal about her musical ambitions, and she shared her insights on the impact of technology on the music business.
More about Nicole Michelle, The Wilbur, Danity Kane, Boston, jeff timmons
 
