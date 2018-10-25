Nicole Michelle will be opening for multi-platinum, chart-topping all-girl music group Danity Kane
.
Jeff Timmons
of the Grammy-nominated pop group is serving as Nicole Michelle's producer for her forthcoming record.
This past January, the up-and-coming songstress performed at Royale Nightclub in Boston, Massachusetts, where her set included a cover of Heart's "Alone." At that show, she shared the stage with her musical mentor, Jeff Timmons, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elliot Easton of The Cars.
