Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Electronic superstar Nicky Romero chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of Armin van Buuren and NE-YO's "Unlove You" remix. Regarding his experience remixing Armin van Buuren and NE-YO's "Unlove You," he said, "I loved Armin and his sound for a long time, it's great it finally comes together to work on something together." On his plans for 2020, he said, "I hope to work a bit more with Armin as I think we connect very well emotionally and also music-wise." His music and songwriting are inspired simply by anything. "Mostly events, and classical piano, Ludovico Einaudi also is a great inspiration," he said. On being an electronic artist in the digital age, he said, "I never really thought about that, also I don't see myself as an electronic artist, just an artist that uses a computer to express, but all songs start on the piano for me." Romero listed Coldplay and 5 Seconds of Summer as his dream collaboration choices in music. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Romero said with a smile, "Balance." When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, he said, "All ups and downs shape you to who you are, but I think my breakthrough in 2012 was the most important." For young and aspiring DJs and producers, he said, "Never stop dreaming always keep achieving, no one can stop you but yourself." On his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic artist, he said, "I use my Nintendo switch a lot, especially on the plane to play FIFA and Mario Kart. Other than that, I like to read books and stay away from technology sometimes." For his fans, he concluded about his remix of "Unlove You," "I hope they love it as much as I do, it came together quite fast and the song I loved from day one." To learn more about electronic mega-star Nicky Romero and his music, check out his official website