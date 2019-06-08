Email
article imageMusic industry veteran Mickey Jack Cones helms Verge Records

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Nashville music industry veteran Mickey Jack Cones has revitalized Verge Records, which is an independent record label that led to the formation of the worldwide music company ONErpm.
Record producer, publisher, and artist manager Mickey Jack Cones is at the helm of Verge Records. It was originally founded in 2006 by Emmanuel Zunz, who described it as his "original passion project" and noted that it evolved into ONErpm. Zunz noted that Verge Records will stay true to its original spirit, where it will contribute a portion of its proceeds to charitable organizations.
Most impressive about Verge Records is that it will invest in artists responsibly, while simultaneously ensuring that artists maintain a fair share of the proceeds.
Throughout his respected career in the music business, Mickey Jack Cones is an award-winning producer, engineer, performer, songwriter, and publisher. He served as founder of COR Entertainment, as well as COR Music Publishing, COR Artist Services and COR Audio Productions.
Cones has collaborated with such acclaimed artists as Dustin Lynch, Joe Nichols, Trace Adkins, and Jason Aldean, among countless others. He scored over 30 chart-topping singles, and the artists he worked with generated billions of spins to his credit.
Mickey Jack Cones shared that he initially met Emmanuel Zunz back in 2016 when he was looking for a distribution and marketing company for the artists that he managed at COR Entertainment.
Cones noted that he was very impressed with ONErpm's approach to marketing which fully utilized YouTube and other streaming services. This helped the artists gain more exposure and it increased their income substantially, even those musical acts that were not yet on the radio airwaves.
To learn more about ONErpm, check out its official website.
