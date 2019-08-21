Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed German producer and DJ MOGUAI chatted with Digital Journal about the Spinnin' yacht cruise on September 1 and being an artist in this digital age. Regarding his musical inspirations, he said, "I hear different styles all over the place, so I am inspired by that. I don't orientate myself in the studio by other producers and try to copy them. If I like it, that’s great. I listen to myself, what I really like and then I mostly make the foundation for the track and then decide from there where it's going to go." On his future plans, he said, "I have a busy schedule, with releases coming on Big Beats, Spinnin' and later on Toolroom and Dim Mak. A lot of festivals in Germany and beyond." For aspiring electronic musicians, producers, and DJs, MOGUAI encouraged them to "never give up." On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "I don't think about it, because for sure all the digital stuff is good. I like what's now possible with it. It's like everything really, it has its pros and cons. I don't want to say I live in one world or the other, I take elements from both sides, to live in just the digital world would be boring, people who do are missing out on the tangible feel of jamming." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, he said, "Technology is at the center of everyone's lives. As an electronic musician, it’s used for production and DJing, and also the admin and networking around that such as emails and listening to new music." He listed Hannah Reid, the lead singer of London Grammar as his dream collaboration choice. "That would be nice. I think her voice would suit the style of some of my productions, the sort of sound that was on Mau5trap," he explained. MOGUAI defined the word success as follows: "Being balanced, happy and deciding everything on your own terms without being guided. Going with your gut without over-thinking things." For his fans, he concluded about the Spinnin' yacht cruise on September 1, "Join us. It's going to be great. It's very special. I've never played on a boat in North America. It's definitely going to be fun." "Don't Stop" is available on To learn more about MOGUAI, check out his On headlining the Spinnin' yacht cruise on September 1, he said, "It feels very good. I am very happy to be back in New York. I've played a few times there, at venues such as Cielo, Space and Webster Hall, so I'm happy to be back in the Big Apple, performing for Spinnin on the cruise. It's going to be great."Regarding his musical inspirations, he said, "I hear different styles all over the place, so I am inspired by that. I don't orientate myself in the studio by other producers and try to copy them. If I like it, that’s great. I listen to myself, what I really like and then I mostly make the foundation for the track and then decide from there where it's going to go."On his future plans, he said, "I have a busy schedule, with releases coming on Big Beats, Spinnin' and later on Toolroom and Dim Mak. A lot of festivals in Germany and beyond."For aspiring electronic musicians, producers, and DJs, MOGUAI encouraged them to "never give up."On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "I don't think about it, because for sure all the digital stuff is good. I like what's now possible with it. It's like everything really, it has its pros and cons. I don't want to say I live in one world or the other, I take elements from both sides, to live in just the digital world would be boring, people who do are missing out on the tangible feel of jamming."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, he said, "Technology is at the center of everyone's lives. As an electronic musician, it’s used for production and DJing, and also the admin and networking around that such as emails and listening to new music."He listed Hannah Reid, the lead singer of London Grammar as his dream collaboration choice. "That would be nice. I think her voice would suit the style of some of my productions, the sort of sound that was on Mau5trap," he explained.MOGUAI defined the word success as follows: "Being balanced, happy and deciding everything on your own terms without being guided. Going with your gut without over-thinking things."For his fans, he concluded about the Spinnin' yacht cruise on September 1, "Join us. It's going to be great. It's very special. I've never played on a boat in North America. It's definitely going to be fun.""Don't Stop" is available on Spotify To learn more about MOGUAI, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter More about MOGUAI, Yacht, Cruise, Electronic, Digital Age MOGUAI Yacht Cruise Electronic Digital Age