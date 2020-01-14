Email
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Tucson - On February 8 and 9, Micky Dolenz of the iconic group The Monkees will be performing at the Tucson Music Hall in Arizona.
Dolenz will be joined by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. He is known for being the distinguished voice and drummer of The Monkees. This iconic pop-rock group helped shape the sound of a generation.
Aside from their hit TV sitcom on NBC, The Monkees, The Monkees are known for such smash singles as "Last Train to Clarksville," "Pleasant Valley Sunday," "Daydream Believer" and "I'm A Believer."
The Monkees had four No. 1 albums, and they sold in excess of 75 million records.
This past October, as Digital Journal reported, Dolenz paid homage to Mister Rogers with "Perfectly Beautiful Day," which was featured on the Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories album.
Dolenz will also be touring with Michael Nesmith in April of 2020, as part of a show that is called "An Evening with the Monkees."
To learn more about his upcoming shows at the Tucson Music Hall in Arizona, check out the venue's official website.
