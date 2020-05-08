Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Music Michael C. Hall ("Dexter" fame) and his band-mates chatted with Digital Journal about Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum and their new EP. They revealed that the band name was derived from Katz-Bohen's daughter. "My daughter came up with the name. She told me that would be the name of her future band, so I decided to do a band now. I brought it to the guys and they liked it, and it fits our music very well," Katz-Bohen said. On the song selection process for their eponymous EP, Yanowitz said, "We have been writing together for two years, and for this EP, we wanted a combo platter. We love all kinds of styles, we are inspired by so many things. This EP allowed us to show many of their different sides." When asked about their personal favorite songs on the EP, Katz-Bohen said, "We love all of our songs. It's like choosing your favorite kid." Yanowitz shared that the song, "Love American Style" was the first one that Michael C. Hall wrote words for and sang on. "That song resulted in the birth of the band," he said. "Matt and I were jamming but when Michael C. Hall sang on it we knew we had something special." The band played Mercury Lounge in New York City as their last act right before the venue closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "At the time, it felt crazy and surreal. It felt like the world was closing down," Hall said. For young and aspiring artists and actors, Hall said, "If you're starting out and trying to find opportunities and you can't find any, then find a way to make your own content and work. That would be my advice." "Gone are the days when you would have to wait for the big man to scoop down and pick you up and say 'I validate you.' The more you can do it on your own is a great way to do it," Katz-Bohen added. On being an artist in the digital age, Katz-Bohen said, "It's great. I'm glad we have an outlet in a time like this. It's great that we can still release music and reach people." Katz-Bohen noted that there will always be a "niche for vinyl." "It sounds so good and people love tangible things," he said. Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum listed the late Nina Simone, Joni Mitchell, and Debbie Harry of Blondie as their dream female duet choices in music. "There is nobody like Joni Mitchell. She is singular and she manages to name feelings that are just so fundamental," Hall said. Dexter is a TV show starring Michael Hall who plays the character Dexter Morgan, a Miami police blood spatter expert who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer. Photo courtesy Showtime In the acting world, Michael C. Hall was known for his role as Dexter Morgan, a Miami blood-spatter analyst and serial killer in the hit television series Dexter on Showtime. When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy all those years on the show, he said, "Sometimes, it was challenging when I had to memorize the more technical things, such as when I was on a crime scene," he said. "As an actor, the brain is a muscle, and the more you use that part of your brain, the easier it gets. Towards the end of the season, you can read a script and you can learn it quickly. You can tell how good the writing is by how easy or difficult it is to memorize a script. If it flows in an organic and logical fashion, it is easier to process and download." Hall was the recipient of the Golden Globe Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award for his stellar portrayal of Dexter Morgan in Dexter, which was one of the most successful cable dramas in TV history. Michael Hall plays the character of Dexter Morgan in the hit TV show "Dexter." Morgan is a serial killer who works for the Miami Metro Police Department as a blood spatter analyst. Photo courtesy Astral Media On the title of the current chapter of their lives, Yanowitz and Katz-Bohen responded, "Princess really wants to go to the butterfly museum but can't because of lockdown restrictions." "I am in New York living by a pond so my title would be Enforced Walden," Hall said, in reference to transcendentalist Henry David Thoreau's book. The trio defined the word success as being able to have "roadies." For their fans, they offered the following message during the COVID-19 pandemic, "Don't eat too much fear." Their self-titled EP is available on The music video for "Vicious" may be seen below: For more information on Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum and their music, visit their Read More: Their single "Come Talk To Me" earned a glowing review from Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is comprised of Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers), and Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie). Hall shared that their songwriting is inspired by their experiences. 