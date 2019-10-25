This marked MC5's fifth nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor they have been eligible for since 1991. The eligible band members for the nomination include Michael Davis, Wayne Kramer, the late Fred 'Sonic' Smith (the husband of Patti Smith), Dennis Thompson, as well as Rob Tyner.
MC5 (also known as Motor City 5) are credited
for kicking out the jams and for politicizing every bystander insight. Their powerful sound was a distinct combination of R&B/soul, psychedelia and garage rock with dominant political messages.
They have been nominated alongside 15 other musical acts, which include Thin Lizzy
, Pat Benatar, T. Rex
, The Doobie Brothers, Todd Rundgren, Depeche Mode, Judas Priest
, and Soundgarden
, among others.
To learn more about the nominees for the Class of 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, check out its official website
.