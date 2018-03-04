Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music Atlantic recording artist Max Frost chatted with Digital Journal about his latest single "Good Morning," as well as the digital transformation of the music business. Regarding the song's music video, he said, "This was the first video that I've made that was exactly the video I was trying to make. You are always shooting for something, but this was the first time that I landed on what I was trying to do." Frost is stoked for the Academy Awards tonight, especially since his song will be appearing in a Pepsi commercial. "I am ready to sit down with some pop corn to check it out. I usually don't watch the Oscars but I will be paying close attention this time," he said. The singer-songwriter shared that he is 80 percent finished with his upcoming studio album. "I'm finishing up the last few steps of it, and I am planning on touring this summer, and I hope for the best," he said. He defined the word success as "being proud of the work that you do, and being able to make a living off of it, and feeling like you are making an impact on individuals." Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology in the music business, Frost said, "Technology is boiling the music industry. The real inventive stuff has to rise to the top. Technology has made it easier on the recording side. Any person in the house can make records that are competitive with things that used to cost millions of dollars to make, and the Internet has allowed access to it on the consumer side. Technology is boiling out all the nonsense, and honestly, I am a pretty big fan of it." Frost continued, "I use technology everyday. If I didn't have an iPhone, I probably wouldn't remember half of the songs that come to my mind, or ideas that come during the session. I am recording my ideas in voice memos. I make music on a laptop and on a computer. Without Spotify and without the Internet, I wouldn't have a career. That is what broke me in the industry." "Good Morning" is available on Read More: On his new single "Good Morning," Frost said, "It was probably one of the first songs I made when I moved to Los Angeles. I woke up on a beautiful day, and I went over to my friend's studio who made the beat. That song happened pretty quickly, in around an hour or so. I hope the fans dig the single, and the new direction for the next album."Regarding the song's music video, he said, "This was the first video that I've made that was exactly the video I was trying to make. You are always shooting for something, but this was the first time that I landed on what I was trying to do."Frost is stoked for the Academy Awards tonight, especially since his song will be appearing in a Pepsi commercial. "I am ready to sit down with some pop corn to check it out. I usually don't watch the Oscars but I will be paying close attention this time," he said.The singer-songwriter shared that he is 80 percent finished with his upcoming studio album. "I'm finishing up the last few steps of it, and I am planning on touring this summer, and I hope for the best," he said.He defined the word success as "being proud of the work that you do, and being able to make a living off of it, and feeling like you are making an impact on individuals."On the impact of technology in the music business, Frost said, "Technology is boiling the music industry. The real inventive stuff has to rise to the top. Technology has made it easier on the recording side. Any person in the house can make records that are competitive with things that used to cost millions of dollars to make, and the Internet has allowed access to it on the consumer side. Technology is boiling out all the nonsense, and honestly, I am a pretty big fan of it."Frost continued, "I use technology everyday. If I didn't have an iPhone, I probably wouldn't remember half of the songs that come to my mind, or ideas that come during the session. I am recording my ideas in voice memos. I make music on a laptop and on a computer. Without Spotify and without the Internet, I wouldn't have a career. That is what broke me in the industry.""Good Morning" is available on iTunes Digital Journal reviewed Max Frost's latest single "Good Morning." More about max frost, Single, good morning, Atlantic max frost Single good morning Atlantic