By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Music MAX has a major reason to be proud. His smash single "Lights Down Low" has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). MAX praised the song "Lights Down Low" and its "journey" for changing his life in so many "unbelievable ways," and rightfully so. The singer-songwriter further noted that his greatest achievement in life was when he proposed to his wife, and she said "yes" to him in return. He is stoked with the fact that the single has been certified platinum and he is able to perform it on his favorite television shows. "That is the most wonderful bonus and honor," MAX said. MAX is now a "Pepsi Sound Drop Artist," an honor that has previously been bestowed upon such artists as Lukas Graham and Alessia Cara, among others. For more information on MAX and his music, check out his official homepage. His hit single, "Lights Down Low" has reached the Top 10 on pop radio, as well as the Top 15 on adult contemporary charts and the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, where MAX proves that it is a true force to be reckoned with. The single garnered a rave review from Digital Journal. MAX chatted with Digital Journal about "Lights Down Low," his plans for 2018, and the digital transformation of the music industry.