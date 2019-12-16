Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Christian music star Matthew West chatted with Digital Journal about his "K-Love Christmas Tour," and his new song "The God Who Stays." Regarding his plans for 2020, he said, "A new album will be released on February 14, 2020. I'll be on tour right after the album comes out and it's going to be a busy year. Very excited. I'll be going to the Grammy Awards in 2020 thanks to a nomination for a song I wrote with Casting Crowns. I am also developing a podcast. So much to look forward to." For West, the digital age is certainly "new territory." "An artist today has to be more knowledgeable about the technology and business side of things than ever. Understanding not just what people want to hear, but also how they choose to listen, whether it be radio, Spotify, Apple, or any number of outlets. But overall, it's a very exciting time to be making music," he said. On his song selection approach for his upcoming album, he said, "Well, I write a lot of songs which makes the process of selecting songs difficult. But once I find a main theme for the album, the songs seem to all find their place or their role and they fall into place." "Mostly what I'm looking for are the songs where I know I've been the most honest and authentic. The songs that move me. Because if they don't move me, how can I expect them to move the listener? " he explained. He noted that it was extremely difficult to select a personal favorite song on the new album. "I put my 14 favorites on this record, and I am excited about each for different reasons. If I had to pick just one it might be 'Truth Be Told' just for what it says. It feels honest to me," he said. Regarding his song "The God Who Stays," he said, "This song started as a late-night conversation with God. I was sitting at the piano, actually working on another song. I had to sing quietly because the kids were asleep. I felt like I was going through a stretch where I was writing what I thought instead of what I felt... big difference. I stopped myself and just starting singing exactly how I felt, not worrying about how pristine or perfect the lyrics were. This is the song that came out of it." Each day, West is motivated by a healthy fear of reaching the end of his life only to find out that God had so much more for him that he chose not to discover. For his fans, he concluded, "I am just thankful that people allow my music to be part of their lives. It's a great honor and it keeps me writing songs and seeking new inspiration each and every day." To learn more about Christian music singer-songwriter Matthew West and his music, check out his On his "K-Love Christmas Tour," he said, "We are having a really great time on this tour. There seems to be special energy and excitement when we tour during the holidays. Lots of families coming together and allowing us to be part of their Christmas memories. The lineup of artists is great. We are all playing a mix of songs you hear on the radio as well as some of our favorite Christmas classics."Regarding his plans for 2020, he said, "A new album will be released on February 14, 2020. I'll be on tour right after the album comes out and it's going to be a busy year. Very excited. I'll be going to the Grammy Awards in 2020 thanks to a nomination for a song I wrote with Casting Crowns. I am also developing a podcast. So much to look forward to."For West, the digital age is certainly "new territory." "An artist today has to be more knowledgeable about the technology and business side of things than ever. Understanding not just what people want to hear, but also how they choose to listen, whether it be radio, Spotify, Apple, or any number of outlets. But overall, it's a very exciting time to be making music," he said.On his song selection approach for his upcoming album, he said, "Well, I write a lot of songs which makes the process of selecting songs difficult. But once I find a main theme for the album, the songs seem to all find their place or their role and they fall into place.""Mostly what I'm looking for are the songs where I know I've been the most honest and authentic. The songs that move me. Because if they don't move me, how can I expect them to move the listener? " he explained.He noted that it was extremely difficult to select a personal favorite song on the new album. "I put my 14 favorites on this record, and I am excited about each for different reasons. If I had to pick just one it might be 'Truth Be Told' just for what it says. It feels honest to me," he said.Regarding his song "The God Who Stays," he said, "This song started as a late-night conversation with God. I was sitting at the piano, actually working on another song. I had to sing quietly because the kids were asleep. I felt like I was going through a stretch where I was writing what I thought instead of what I felt... big difference. I stopped myself and just starting singing exactly how I felt, not worrying about how pristine or perfect the lyrics were. This is the song that came out of it."Each day, West is motivated by a healthy fear of reaching the end of his life only to find out that God had so much more for him that he chose not to discover.For his fans, he concluded, "I am just thankful that people allow my music to be part of their lives. It's a great honor and it keeps me writing songs and seeking new inspiration each and every day."To learn more about Christian music singer-songwriter Matthew West and his music, check out his official website More about matthew west, The God Who Stays, Holiday, Tour, Digital Age matthew west The God Who Stays Holiday Tour Digital Age