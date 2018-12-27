Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - On December 22, Matt Fernandez sat down and chatted with Digital Journal prior to the Fresh Kids of Bel-Air show at The Paramount in Huntington. He continued, "We do this show every Friday at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City, and it's nice to do the show there at a nice, intimate club, but it's also nice to perform it here in a bigger venue." Fernandez listed "Jumper" by Third Eye Blind and "Flagpole Sitta" by Harvey Danger as two of his favorite songs to perform live. His New Year's resolutions for 2019 are to "read more books." "I want to be smarter," he said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Fernandez said, "Music now is so accessible and you can find anything to perfectly suit your taste. Music can be so personalized, where you can find any band in any part of the world and that's pretty cool." He continued, "As I have gotten older, I have adopted more pieces of technology, and I love my MacBook. As an artist, you have all the tools on it that you need." Fernandez noted that he is proud of the passage of the Music Modernization Act in Congress since it gives more power to the songwriters and the creators. For the fans, he concluded, "Thank you so much for all of the support. We love the regulars and the newcomers every week. It is fun to bring out show to a new market like this." To learn more about The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air, visit their Read More: Gabrielle "Gabby" Wiernik from The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air sat down and chatted with Fernandez is the guitar player and singer of the cover group. On performing at The Paramount on Long Island, Fernandez said, "It feels great. It's a beautiful venue. It's always a pleasure to play here."He continued, "We do this show every Friday at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City, and it's nice to do the show there at a nice, intimate club, but it's also nice to perform it here in a bigger venue."Fernandez listed "Jumper" by Third Eye Blind and "Flagpole Sitta" by Harvey Danger as two of his favorite songs to perform live.His New Year's resolutions for 2019 are to "read more books." "I want to be smarter," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Fernandez said, "Music now is so accessible and you can find anything to perfectly suit your taste. Music can be so personalized, where you can find any band in any part of the world and that's pretty cool."He continued, "As I have gotten older, I have adopted more pieces of technology, and I love my MacBook. As an artist, you have all the tools on it that you need."Fernandez noted that he is proud of the passage of the Music Modernization Act in Congress since it gives more power to the songwriters and the creators.For the fans, he concluded, "Thank you so much for all of the support. We love the regulars and the newcomers every week. It is fun to bring out show to a new market like this."To learn more about The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air, visit their Facebook page : Gabrielle "Gabby" Wiernik from The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air sat down and chatted with Digital Journal More about Fresh Kids of BelAir, Matt Fernandez, cover group, Technology Fresh Kids of BelAir Matt Fernandez cover group Technology