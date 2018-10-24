Email
article imageMarshmello claims Top 10 spot in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
For the second consecutive year, Marshmello has maintained the No. 10 spot on the prestigious DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll.
Joining Marshmello in the Top 10 included Oliver Heldens at No. 9. Afrojack at No. 8, Armin van Buuren (No. 4), Hardwell (No. 3), Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (No. 2), and Martin Garrix at No. 1.
Marshmello released his music video for "Happier," which went viral, and it was well received by Digital Journal.
"Happier" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It is a collaboration with Bastille.
On August 31, Marshmello performed at the main stage of the premier electronic dance music festival, Electric Zoo, in Randall's Island in New York City. This year, the festival celebrated its 10-year anniversary.
To learn more about American DJ and producer Marshmello, check out his official website.
