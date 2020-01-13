By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music Westbury - On January 13, The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band announced that they will be embarking on their "Fire on the Mountain" Tour. The title of this tour comes from the popular Marshall Tucker Band tune "Fire on the Mountain," and ironically enough, it is the title of The Charlie Daniels Band's 1974 album, which was certified platinum. Modern southern rock group, the "The idea of us touring again with the Charlie Daniels Band leads to all kinds of possibilities," Marshall Tucker Band lead singer and sole original member Doug Gray said. Gray noted that its not just about the music, but the friendships and the reunion with the fans that have been with them for so many years. "We will be playing all of our hit songs and material from an upcoming re-released vinyl album," Gray remarked. Charlie Daniels acknowledged that he has played more shows with The Marshall Tucker Band over the years than any other band. A Country Music Hall of Famer, Daniels noted that they have worked together for over four decades. "We have so much history and so many memories and the music is so compatible that when we get together, the audience, CDB and MTB have a big ole southern-style good time," Daniels said. To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band, check out their For more information on The Charlie Daniels Band, visit their Both iconic southern rock groups will be touring this spring and their tour will continue throughout 2020. On May 9, they will be performing at the Theatre at Westbury on Long Island in New York. This tour will begin on April 23 in Enid, Oklahoma, at the Stride Bank Center.The title of this tour comes from the popular Marshall Tucker Band tune "Fire on the Mountain," and ironically enough, it is the title of The Charlie Daniels Band's 1974 album, which was certified platinum. Modern southern rock group, the Scooter Brown Band , will join them on select dates as their special musical guests."The idea of us touring again with the Charlie Daniels Band leads to all kinds of possibilities," Marshall Tucker Band lead singer and sole original member Doug Gray said.Gray noted that its not just about the music, but the friendships and the reunion with the fans that have been with them for so many years. "We will be playing all of our hit songs and material from an upcoming re-released vinyl album," Gray remarked.Charlie Daniels acknowledged that he has played more shows with The Marshall Tucker Band over the years than any other band. A Country Music Hall of Famer, Daniels noted that they have worked together for over four decades. "We have so much history and so many memories and the music is so compatible that when we get together, the audience, CDB and MTB have a big ole southern-style good time," Daniels said.To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band, check out their official homepage For more information on The Charlie Daniels Band, visit their official website More about marshall tucker band, Charlie Daniels Band, Tour, southern rock marshall tucker band Charlie Daniels Band Tour southern rock