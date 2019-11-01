Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Maggie Noelle, the lead singer of Magnolia Boulevard, chatted with Digital Journal about their tour with Blues Traveler. "Thank you to the fans for making this happen. This would not and could not have happened without the support of our fans. This all feels like a dream, but it's a dream made true because of you," she said. Regarding their future plans, she said, "I want to record a full-length album. I don't know that many bands who can say they've gone on tour with no album. Big future plans? First and foremost, I want to raise my daughter to be a good human and show her how music can save the world." She noted that she wrote the song "Sister" for her best friend after she moved away from a small hometown in the mountains. "I missed her dearly. She's one of the strongest people I know and I felt she needed to hear that at that particular moment in time. It's a song for reassurance," she said. On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "Just about anything can inspire me to write a song, I just haven't quite figured out how I can turn that switch on and off. It's one of those things that only happens sporadically. Writing songs for me is a feeling. The way something or someone makes me feel personally usually inspires me to write a song. I'm not so much of a storyteller." Digital age of music On being a band in the digital age, she said, "I hate it, but then sometimes I really love it. So many things are easy to do digitally. It is easy to record, easy broadcast your music, easy to find a contact number. But the lack of actual communication makes it so much harder to connect with folks on a personal level and that is pretty terrifying to me." Regarding the impact of streaming services (Spotify and Apple Music) on the music business, she said, "I think it has genuinely helped the music industry because even if we're not getting paid what we wanted to get paid out of our music, at least it's not being stolen." To learn more about Magnolia Boulevard, check out their On November 1, they will be opening for Blues Traveler at Beacon Theatre in New York City. "It doesn't feel real, at all. I'm still trying to wake up from this dream. To say that I'm absolutely in utter shock and overly excited to be added to this tour is a bit of an understatement. I will be standing on the same stage that multiple people who have inspired me to become a musician have been on and that alone feels like a dream," she said."Thank you to the fans for making this happen. This would not and could not have happened without the support of our fans. This all feels like a dream, but it's a dream made true because of you," she said.Regarding their future plans, she said, "I want to record a full-length album. I don't know that many bands who can say they've gone on tour with no album. Big future plans? First and foremost, I want to raise my daughter to be a good human and show her how music can save the world."She noted that she wrote the song "Sister" for her best friend after she moved away from a small hometown in the mountains. "I missed her dearly. She's one of the strongest people I know and I felt she needed to hear that at that particular moment in time. It's a song for reassurance," she said.On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "Just about anything can inspire me to write a song, I just haven't quite figured out how I can turn that switch on and off. It's one of those things that only happens sporadically. Writing songs for me is a feeling. The way something or someone makes me feel personally usually inspires me to write a song. I'm not so much of a storyteller."On being a band in the digital age, she said, "I hate it, but then sometimes I really love it. So many things are easy to do digitally. It is easy to record, easy broadcast your music, easy to find a contact number. But the lack of actual communication makes it so much harder to connect with folks on a personal level and that is pretty terrifying to me."Regarding the impact of streaming services (Spotify and Apple Music) on the music business, she said, "I think it has genuinely helped the music industry because even if we're not getting paid what we wanted to get paid out of our music, at least it's not being stolen."To learn more about Magnolia Boulevard, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Magnolia Boulevard, Blues Traveler, Sister, Tour Magnolia Boulevard Blues Traveler Sister Tour