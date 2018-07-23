By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music As of July 23, 2018, pop queen Madonna is visiting Malawi, where she has worked with her nonprofit organization, Raising Malawi. The "Material Girl" expressed in a press release that "Malawi is like a second home" for her, as well as her family, and every time she visits, it feels like a "homecoming." She is thrilled to be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the center and praised its staff and the committed partners that are working with Raising Malawi to make it such a success. Madonna added that their achievements over the past year have surpassed all of their expectations, and they will continue to help serve the children of Malawi. Ever since the Mercy James Centre for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care opened, their staff members have performed in excess of 1,690 pediatric surgeries, they admitted approximately 300 patients into the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU), they admitted almost 1,500 patients into the ward, and they have seen 2,300 patients in their outpatient clinic. These statistics are quite noteworthy. Madonna is an avid leader in promoting education for the most vulnerable children in the world. In 2012, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer launched a partnership with Raising Malawi and the global nonprofit, buildOn. Fast forward to today, and Madonna has served almost 10,000 students in Malawi, thus fulfilling her commitment to making education and learning accessible to the Malawian youth. To learn more about Madonna's charitable organization The pop superstar is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Mercy James Centre for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, which specializes in pediatric healthcare. It is the largest referral hospital in the country, and it consists of a pediatric intensive care unit, as well as three operating rooms that are specifically designed for children's surgeries, a day clinic, and ward of 50 beds.The "Material Girl" expressed in a press release that "Malawi is like a second home" for her, as well as her family, and every time she visits, it feels like a "homecoming." She is thrilled to be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the center and praised its staff and the committed partners that are working with Raising Malawi to make it such a success. Madonna added that their achievements over the past year have surpassed all of their expectations, and they will continue to help serve the children of Malawi.Ever since the Mercy James Centre for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care opened, their staff members have performed in excess of 1,690 pediatric surgeries, they admitted approximately 300 patients into the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU), they admitted almost 1,500 patients into the ward, and they have seen 2,300 patients in their outpatient clinic. These statistics are quite noteworthy.Madonna is an avid leader in promoting education for the most vulnerable children in the world. In 2012, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer launched a partnership with Raising Malawi and the global nonprofit, buildOn. Fast forward to today, and Madonna has served almost 10,000 students in Malawi, thus fulfilling her commitment to making education and learning accessible to the Malawian youth.To learn more about Madonna's charitable organization Raising Malawi , check out its official website More about Madonna, Malawi, raising malawi, Pediatric Madonna Malawi raising malawi Pediatric