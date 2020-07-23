Madonna celebrates 20th anniversary of 'American Pie' single

By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Pop queen Madonna has celebrated the 20th anniversary of the release of her version of Don McLean's "American Pie." Digital Journal has the scoop. Her The Next Best Thing film co-star Rupert Everett encouraged her to record it for the soundtrack of the movie. Although the film was a commercial and critical flop, the song "American Pie" became a worldwide hit. It peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Charts. Madonna's version of "American Pie" was produced by William Orbit, her lead collaborator on "Ray of Light" and "Beautiful Stranger." Don McLean praised the "Material Girl" for covering his classic tune. "I loved it," he exclaimed. "I thought it was outstanding. I thought McLean acknowledged that he has received many gifts from God, but this was the first time that he received "a gift from a goddess." Her rendition had a nostalgic and its own patriotic vibe to it. "I sure liked what she did with that song. I will always say nice things about Madonna," McLean told "American Pie" was penned by iconic singer-songwriter Don McLean. Next year, he will be celebrating the song's 50th anniversary of this American standard.Her The Next Best Thing film co-star Rupert Everett encouraged her to record it for the soundtrack of the movie. Although the film was a commercial and critical flop, the song "American Pie" became a worldwide hit. It peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Charts.Madonna's version of "American Pie" was produced by William Orbit, her lead collaborator on "Ray of Light" and "Beautiful Stranger."Don McLean praised the "Material Girl" for covering his classic tune. "I loved it," he exclaimed. "I thought it was outstanding. I thought Madonna did a great job with it. To me, she's an artist for the 20th and the 21st century. She is magnificent."McLean acknowledged that he has received many gifts from God, but this was the first time that he received "a gift from a goddess." Her rendition had a nostalgic and its own patriotic vibe to it."I sure liked what she did with that song. I will always say nice things about Madonna," McLean told Digital Journal this past April. More about Madonna, American pie, don mclean, Classic, American Madonna American pie don mclean Classic American