By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Lisbon - On January 14, the "Queen of Pop" Madonna performed in Lisbon as part of the first stop of her "Madame X" European Tour. The "Material Girl" teased images of her In a tweet to her followers and fans, Madonna She will be playing in Portugal until January 23, and then she is headed to The London Palladium in London, where she will be performing until Sunday, February 16. As she rung in the New Year "2020," she For a complete list of Madonna's 2020 " She performed at the Lisbon Coliseum in Portugal, which has a seating capacity of nearly 4,300 people. Madonna expressed her gratitude to her fans for showing up in Lisbon to support her. "It's so nice to have Madame X back where she belongs," she tweeted The "Material Girl" teased images of her dress rehearsal , a short video clip of her soundcheck , and her countdown to her first show at the Lisbon Coliseum.In a tweet to her followers and fans, Madonna announced her return to Lisbon, which she described as a full circle moment and "the place it all began."She will be playing in Portugal until January 23, and then she is headed to The London Palladium in London, where she will be performing until Sunday, February 16.As she rung in the New Year "2020," she revealed that she is ready for "another decade of dreams."For a complete list of Madonna's 2020 " Madame X " European Tour dates, check out her official website