Madam Secretary's Erich Bergen to play at Sony Hall in New York

article imageMadam Secretary's Erich Bergen to play at Sony Hall in New York

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - Acclaimed actor and singer-songwriter Erich Bergan will be performing at the unveiled music venue, Sony Hall, on September 30 in New York.
Bergen is best known for his portrayal of Blake Moran on the hit CBS drama series Madam Secretary, which was just renewed for its fifth season. He is also known for his role as Bob Gaudio in the biographical musical drama Jersey Boys, which was directed and produced by Clint Eastwood.
His live concert at Sony Hall in New York City will be taking place on September 30, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. This marks Bergen's first solo show in New York City in three years.
The actor and singer performs regularly to sold-out audiences all over the country and even the United Kingdom. This forthcoming concert will feature fan-favorite songs from his respected stage and screen career, as well as new tunes from his upcoming musical projects.
Bergen's live shows have earned critical acclaim from such media outlets as the Los Angeles Times and Broadway World, among others.
He will be releasing new music, which will be available later this summer, on all major digital download and music streaming services.
To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Erich Bergen, check out his official Facebook page.
Read More: Erich Bergen chatted with Digital Journal about Madam Secretary, his upcoming projects, and the digital transformation of the music industry.
