Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter Logan Henderson (Big Time Rush fame) chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for 2019, as well as his tour with Jake Miller. Henderson also spoke about the Music Modernization Act and he revealed his dream female duet choice. Henderson is stoked to be embarking on label-mate Jake Miller's "Wait For You" Tour. On April 28, Henderson will be opening for Miller at Irving Plaza in New York City. "We've been friends for a while, and I've known him for a long time. Jake's a talented guy and we decided to go on a road trip together," he said. "Our music is very different but it plays out really well. Personally, I love going to concerts where there is a variety of things to listen to." He added, "I can't wait for Irving Plaza. That's going to be a big show. Irving Plaza is such a legendary spot," he added. On his plans for the rest of 2019, Henderson said, "I want to tour as much as I can. We are going to get those tours down, and I hope to release a new song from the new EP next month. 2019 is all about the music so far." He acknowledged that New Year's resolutions are "timelines and goals" for him to get the new music out. Henderson would give the following advice to his 18-year "Don't waste any time with things that you don't love and things that don't make you want to get out of the bed in the morning." "Be confident in who you are and stay true. That way, everything will fall into place," he said. As a songwriter, Henderson is proud of the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act. "It is great. I think it's super important in this industry. People are working so hard in this business and it's important to be heard. I am very pleased," he said. Even from a young age, Henderson knew that he always wanted to do acting and music. "I always wanted to do art that I love, and that's what I am doing now," he said. "I would also like to do some acting, though I haven't had much time. Music has been really fulfilling since I am making music that I really love and I feel comfortable with. That has been important," he underscored. He listed Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony as his dream female collaboration choice in music. "Lauren is incredible and it would be an interesting collaboration. Our voices would blend really well together," he said. For his loyal fans, Henderson concluded, "I hope the music will be out for the fans to sing along. I am excited to be on the road to see everybody again. It has been an amazing ride so far. I can't thank the fans enough. I am here because of them." "Pull Me Deep" is available on To learn more about singing sensation His single " Pull Me Deep " reached the Top 40 on pop radio with approximately six million cumulative streams. "That's crazy," he said. He listed Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony as his dream female collaboration choice in music. "Lauren is incredible and it would be an interesting collaboration. Our voices would blend really well together," he said.For his loyal fans, Henderson concluded, "I hope the music will be out for the fans to sing along. I am excited to be on the road to see everybody again. It has been an amazing ride so far. I can't thank the fans enough. I am here because of them.""Pull Me Deep" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify