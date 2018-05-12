Dunn
On May 18, Dunn, North Carolina, is having a grand opening of their Historical Museum, which will feature a display of Link Wray.
This display, in honor of the late rock and guitar legend Link Wray, will include an Eastwood that Vince Ray designed for Wray, along with other plaques, records, and posters.
Most recently, last month in Cleveland, Ohio, Link Wray's song "Rumble" was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in an inaugural category that spotlighted six important singles that shaped rock and roll (by artists who were not already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame). To this day, "Rumble' is the only instrumental banned from radio in 60 years. At the time of its release, in 1958, there was a fear that it would incite juvenile violence.
On March 31, 2018, the 60th anniversary of "Rumble" took place in New York City at Generation Records.
Wray was born in Dunn, and he lived "200 yards west." He was the inventor of the power chord, and he is honored each year by the citizens of Dunn at the Link Wray Music Festival, which takes place the first weekend in May.
Link Wray was featured in the documentary Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World.