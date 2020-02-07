Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music Grammy award-winning country star Lee Greenwood ("God Bless the U.S.A.") chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming Hits Tour 2020 and his desire to duet with a pop star. He shared that in the Hits Tour 2020, he will be bringing many of his hits back on stage to entertain the audiences. "It is fun to be able to go to places that we've been to before and bring new music and musicians. It will be a new look," he said. "I am just touring the country, doing a lot of special things, and hopefully, we will announce July 4th shortly," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, Greenwood said, "I'm just not that good with it. I have a 24-year-old and a 21-year-old and they help me with my phone. The digital age is not my expertise. For my kids, technology is their first language." "We record digitally now. We used to record analog, but now it's all digital," he added. Regarding the impact of streaming services in the music business, he said, "Now with the streaming services you don't really get paid for your music unless you pursue it. I had to sign up with a company that does that for us. You just never know where your music is going. We have Alexa at our house, and if we have company over, we say 'Alexa, play Josh Groban.' I know we pay for subscriptions somehow when we have Alexa." As a vocalist and as a songwriter, the response he has gotten for "God Bless the U.S.A." over the years has been "so surreal" to him. "I wear both hats, as a writer and as a singer, and I am proud to say that I can still sing it as good as I ever have," he said. Over the course of his illustrious career in the music industry, he had the good fortune to record duets with such artists as Suzy Bogguss, Barbara Mandrell, and Tanya Tucker, and he shared that he would love to work with a pop star in order to do a cross-over duet. To learn more about veteran music star Lee Greenwood and his show dates, check out his "2020 is going to be a great year for us," he foreshadowed. "First of all, I've been in the studio for a month, and I will be releasing an album of original music that is comprised of 20 songs. They are all original songs. I think 20 songs for 2020 is quite appropriate. I still sing and I think that it's important to still be able to sing and record the hits."He shared that in the Hits Tour 2020, he will be bringing many of his hits back on stage to entertain the audiences. "It is fun to be able to go to places that we've been to before and bring new music and musicians. It will be a new look," he said."I am just touring the country, doing a lot of special things, and hopefully, we will announce July 4th shortly," he said.On being an artist in the digital age, Greenwood said, "I'm just not that good with it. I have a 24-year-old and a 21-year-old and they help me with my phone. The digital age is not my expertise. For my kids, technology is their first language.""We record digitally now. We used to record analog, but now it's all digital," he added.Regarding the impact of streaming services in the music business, he said, "Now with the streaming services you don't really get paid for your music unless you pursue it. I had to sign up with a company that does that for us. You just never know where your music is going. We have Alexa at our house, and if we have company over, we say 'Alexa, play Josh Groban.' I know we pay for subscriptions somehow when we have Alexa."As a vocalist and as a songwriter, the response he has gotten for "God Bless the U.S.A." over the years has been "so surreal" to him. "I wear both hats, as a writer and as a singer, and I am proud to say that I can still sing it as good as I ever have," he said.Over the course of his illustrious career in the music industry, he had the good fortune to record duets with such artists as Suzy Bogguss, Barbara Mandrell, and Tanya Tucker, and he shared that he would love to work with a pop star in order to do a cross-over duet.To learn more about veteran music star Lee Greenwood and his show dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about lee greenwood, 2020, Hits, Tour, Digital Age lee greenwood 2020 Hits Tour Digital Age