Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter Lee DeWyze chatted with Digital Journal about his new studio album, "Paranoia," which will be released on February 16, as well as his upcoming show in New York. On February 21, DeWyze will be performing at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. "I am definitely excited to come out there. It is exciting and fun for me. I will have a string accompaniment, where we will be playing the songs in that way," he said, prior to sharing that he will be performing material from his previous album and the new record, as well as a few covers from artists that he loves. His plans for the future are to continue touring for this new album. "Exposing music to people in a different way, and touring the hell out of this record. I believe in this record very much," he said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology in the music industry, he said, "When they were making records in the '50s and '60s, they were using the best technology they had available, and we are in the same place. We are using the best technology we can. In this album, I wanted to keep the singer-songwriter feeling, and I stayed true to this record as well. Technology has made it a lot easier to make certain things happen," he said. DeWyze revealed that he signed a vinyl deal so his forthcoming album Paranoia will be featured in vinyl as well. "We are doing limited vinyls, and I am very connected with vinyl, since I grew up with it. I love how it sounds. It has a nostalgic place in my heart," he admitted. "We are actually going to have it on cassette as well." His album is available for pre-order on DeWyze was the winner of the ninth season of the reality singing competition American Idol, and he will release his new album on Friday. "I love performing the new songs live," he said.