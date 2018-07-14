Laurie Berkner to play free concert at Barnes & Noble in New York

New York
-
On July 24, 2018, acclaimed children's musician Laurie Berkner will be playing a free mini-concert at Barnes and Noble Tribeca in New York City, to promote her new children's book.
This show take place at 4 p.m. and it will be in support of her forthcoming picture book, Monster Boogie, which will be available on that same day via Simon & Schuster. The book was written by Berkner and illustrated by Ben Clanton. Admission is free, and it will include a read aloud of Monster Boogie, book signing and meet and greet for young fans and their families.
"Monster Boogie" by Laurie Berkner
official cover art for "Monster Boogie"
Berkner will perform some of her most popular children's songs at Barnes and Noble Tribeca (located on 97 Warren Street in New York) such as "Victor Vito," "These Are my Glasses," as well as "Monster Boogie," the latter of which was the inspiration for her new book.
Earlier in the day, on July 24, Berkner will host a YouTube live "Monster Boogie" celebration, which starts at 11 a.m.
To learn more about children's musician Laurie Berkner, check out her YouTube channel, and official website.
Read More: Last month, Digital Journal had the privilege to chat with Laurie Berkner, who is affectionately dubbed as the "Queen of Children's Music" by People Magazine.