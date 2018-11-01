Email
article imageLaurie Berkner to perform holiday show in Englewood, New Jersey

By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
Englewood - On December 9, children's music star Laurie Berkner will be performing a holiday show at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in New Jersey.
Berkner has been a preschool television favorite for the past two decades. She will be performing at the Bergen Performing Arts Center with the Laurie Berkner Band, which is comprised of Berkner on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, Susie Lampert on keyboards, Brady Rymer on bass, and Bobby Golden on drums and percussion.
Prior to that, on December 1, the Laurie Berkner Band will be playing a holiday show at the Tarrytown Music Hall in Westchester County.
Berkner shared that one of her favorite things about the winter holiday season is playing the holiday concerts with her band. The acclaimed songstress acknowledged that she enjoys singing the songs that she grew up celebrating, along with some new favorites, and sharing these songs with children and their families.
For more information on Laurie Berkner and her upcoming concerts, check out her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Laurie Berkner's Halloween-themed concert at the New York Society For Ethical Culture in Manhattan.
